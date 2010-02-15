WHAT SHE WOREA cream vintage Versace column gown, diamond drop earrings, matching bracelet, Casadei heels and a Roger Vivier mirrored clutch.WHEREThe 2010 Goya Awards in Madrid, Spain.WHY WE LOVE ITShimmery accessories gave a luxe touch to Cruz's understatedly chic column dress. Steal her style by dressing up a solid sheath with a jeweled cuff, sparkly drop earrings and a metallic clutch.EXCLUSIVE FASHION WEEK DISCOUNTSSave 20% on designer clothing and accessories from Jill Stuart! Shop now