Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 15, 2010
1. Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE
A cream vintage Versace column gown, diamond drop earrings, matching bracelet, Casadei heels and a Roger Vivier mirrored clutch.
WHERE
The 2010 Goya Awards in Madrid, Spain.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Shimmery accessories gave a luxe touch to Cruz's understatedly chic column dress. Steal her style by dressing up a solid sheath with a jeweled cuff, sparkly drop earrings and a metallic clutch.
-
February 15, 2010
2. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
Klum paired her stunning ikat-print Gucci dress with black strappy Gucci heels.
WHERE
Project Runway's season finale show in Bryant Park.
-
February 15, 2010
3. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE
Williams looked effortlessly chic in a one-shoulder, black and cream Chanel dress.
WHERE
Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.
-
February 15, 2010
4. Hilary Rhoda
WHAT SHE WORE
Rhoda cinched her arty print halter dress with a bright blue belt and finished her look with nude peep-toes.
WHERE
Rebecca Taylor Fall 2010 runway show.
-
February 15, 2010
5. Sophia Bush
WHAT SHE WORE
Bush matched her fringed Herve Leger bandage dress with a black clutch and strappy black heels.
WHERE
Herve Leger Fall 2010 runway show.
