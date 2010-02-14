Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 14, 2010
1. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
A bedazzled jacket and silk shirt over leggings and gray pumps
WHERE
At the launch of her maternity lines at N.Y.C.'s Destination Maternity Store
WHY WE LOVE IT
Heidi Klum showed off her post-baby body in sleek leggings and a bold-shouldered jacket. Try out this easy (and warm!) combo for your next night on the town!
-
February 14, 2010
2. Miranda Kerr
WHAT SHE WORE
Kerr paired a navy-accented button-down with a bold print skirt and finished the look with a bright blue bag and nude sandals
WHERE
Renewing her driver's license in Sydney
-
February 14, 2010
3. Emma Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
Roberts gave her beaded dress an edgy twist with metallic platform sandals
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of Valentine's Day
-
February 14, 2010
4. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
Alba added patent slingbacks and a statement necklace to her florescent Jenni Kayne shift
WHERE
At a Superbowl XLIV event in Miami
-
February 14, 2010
5. Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
Seyfried cinched her houndstooth sheath with a bow belt and added gray pumps
WHERE
Making an appearance at the Apple store in Soho
