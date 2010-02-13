Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 13, 2010
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE
Williams looked effortlessly chic in a one-shoulder, black and cream Chanel dress.
WHERE
Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.
-
February 13, 2010
2. Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
Port topped her Ports 1961 ultra-skinny jeans and belted blouse with a pale pink blazer; she finished the look with a ruched bag and bow-bedecked pumps
WHERE
Visiting the Bryant Park tents
-
February 13, 2010
3. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
Klum added matching court shoes to a bright print dress
WHERE
Backstage before the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection show
-
February 13, 2010
4. Kim Kardashian
WHAT SHE WORE
Kardashian choose a fitting tribute: a pale pink Alexander McQueen dress
WHERE
Backstage at The Joy Behar Show in N.Y.C.
-
February 13, 2010
5. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
Alba got edgy in a plaid Prada balloon dress worn with lace-up blue Miu Miu boots and Lanvin jewelry
WHERE
The London premiere of Valentine's Day
