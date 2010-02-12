Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 12, 2010
1. Renee Zellweger
WHAT SHE WORE
A long mermaid gown in slate blue
WHERE
The Berlin Film Festival premiere of Tuan Yuan
WHY WE LOVE IT
Renee Zellweger went Old Hollywood in a glamorous strapless satin gown, accessorized with a standout cocktail ring. For a similar look, choose a single shade for an after-dark outfit and match your jewelry to your dress.
EXCLUSIVE FASHION WEEK DISCOUNTS
Save on designer clothing and accessories from Jason Wu, Tory Burch, Tommy Hilifiger and more! Shop now
• Share on Twitter
-
February 12, 2010
2. Emma Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
Roberts carried a Swarovski clutch while playing up her legs in a full-skirted little black dress and nude patent pumps.
WHERE
The London premiere of Valentine's Day
-
February 12, 2010
3. Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore selected nude sandals to accessorize her persimmon draped dress
WHERE
At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
-
February 12, 2010
4. Demi Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore chose an origami-inspired cocktail dress from Marchesa and added peep-toe pumps, Cartier jewelry and a simple clutch
WHERE
The London premiere of Valentine's Day
-
February 12, 2010
5. Tilda Swinton
WHAT SHE WORE
Swinton added contrast to her coloring with a brilliant blue Haider Ackermann gown
WHERE
The Berlin Film Festival premiere of Tuan Yuan
February 12, 20101 of 5
Renee Zellweger
WHAT SHE WORE
A long mermaid gown in slate blue
WHERE
The Berlin Film Festival premiere of Tuan Yuan
WHY WE LOVE IT
Renee Zellweger went Old Hollywood in a glamorous strapless satin gown, accessorized with a standout cocktail ring. For a similar look, choose a single shade for an after-dark outfit and match your jewelry to your dress.
EXCLUSIVE FASHION WEEK DISCOUNTS
Save on designer clothing and accessories from Jason Wu, Tory Burch, Tommy Hilifiger and more! Shop now
• Share on Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM