WHAT SHE WOREA long mermaid gown in slate blueWHEREThe Berlin Film Festival premiere of Tuan YuanWHY WE LOVE ITRenee Zellweger went Old Hollywood in a glamorous strapless satin gown, accessorized with a standout cocktail ring. For a similar look, choose a single shade for an after-dark outfit and match your jewelry to your dress.