Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 11, 2010
1. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
A pleated little black dress, bold cuff and towering pumps
WHERE
The amfAR gala to launch New York Fashion Week
WHY WE LOVE IT
Heidi Klum rocked out a classic LBD by adding a chunky cuff. Upgrade your own strapless number with an edgy statement bracelet.
-
February 11, 2010
2. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
Saldana mixed a high-neck print dress from Louis Vuitton with bejeweled Jimmy Choos and a sparkling clutch
WHERE
The amfAR gala to launch New York Fashion Week
-
February 11, 2010
3. Rihanna
WHAT SHE WORE
Rihanna paired a softly gathered Isaac Mizrahi skirt with a peak-shoulder Alexandre Vauthier jacket and finished the look with Giuseppe Zanotti booties
WHERE
Her Rated R press conference in Seoul, Korea
-
February 11, 2010
4. Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE
Sims accented her embellished black T-shirt dress with bold jewelry
WHERE
The Gen Art "The New Garde" fashion presentation at N.Y.C.'s Drive-In Studio
-
February 11, 2010
5. Iman
WHAT SHE WORE
Iman added gold accessories to her ruffled single-shoulder Angel Sanchez gown
WHERE
The amfAR gala to launch New York Fashion Week
