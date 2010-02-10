Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 10, 2010
1. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
A Chanel minidress and clutch with Christian Louboutin three-tone heels
WHERE
The Chanel dinner at the Mark Hotel in honor of Vanessa Paradis for Rouge Coco
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Bosworth complemented the hues of her red, white and blue peony-print dress with eye-catching navy and lavender heels. Give a soft chiffon number a funky twist by adding pastel shoes.
• Share on Twitter
-
February 10, 2010
2. Emily Blunt
WHAT SHE WORE
Blunt was every inch the goddess in a raw-hemmed single-shoulder Kaufmanfranco dress worn with Sergio Rossi gladiator sandals, Irit Design and Ippolita bangles and a feathered headband
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of The Wolfman
-
February 10, 2010
3. Brooklyn Decker
WHAT SHE WORE
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model topped her formfitting taupe sheath with a classic black peacoat
WHERE
Outside the N.Y.C. studios of Late Show with David Letterman
-
February 10, 2010
4. Chloe Sevigny
WHAT SHE WORE
Sevigny showed off her legs in a sparkling Proenza Schouler minidress, black tights and patent booties
WHERE
The N.Y.C. after-party for the Cinema Society screening of HBO's How to Make it in America
-
February 10, 2010
5. Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore chose a dazzling pink Balenciaga brocade dress with a obi-style accent and suede sandals
WHERE
The Paris premiere of A Single Man
February 10, 20101 of 5
Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
A Chanel minidress and clutch with Christian Louboutin three-tone heels
WHERE
The Chanel dinner at the Mark Hotel in honor of Vanessa Paradis for Rouge Coco
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Bosworth complemented the hues of her red, white and blue peony-print dress with eye-catching navy and lavender heels. Give a soft chiffon number a funky twist by adding pastel shoes.
• Share on Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM