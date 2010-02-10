WHAT SHE WOREA Chanel minidress and clutch with Christian Louboutin three-tone heelsWHEREThe Chanel dinner at the Mark Hotel in honor of Vanessa Paradis for Rouge CocoWHY WE LOVE ITKate Bosworth complemented the hues of her red, white and blue peony-print dress with eye-catching navy and lavender heels. Give a soft chiffon number a funky twist by adding pastel shoes.