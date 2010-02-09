Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 9, 2010
1. Demi Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
A haute couture dress and jewelry, both from Chanel, Brian Atwood shoes and a Roger Vivier clutch
WHERE
The L.A. premiere of Valentine's Day
WHY WE LOVE IT
Demi Moore selected a simple silhouette made spectacular with richly textured fabric and chiffon petals. To get the look, seek out a little white dress in a luxurious textile.
February 9, 2010
2. Julia Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
Roberts added bracelets from Cathy Waterman and Bulgari to her embroidered Christian Dior dress
WHERE
The L.A. premiere of Valentine's Day
February 9, 2010
3. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
Alba matched her Marc Jacobs heels to her beaded Proenza Schouler dress; she finished the look with oversize bangles
WHERE
The L.A. premiere of Valentine's Day
February 9, 2010
4. Jennifer Garner
WHAT SHE WORE
Garner chose a leather and bead-embellished strapless design from Valentino, Neil Lane jewelry and Brian Atwood pumps
WHERE
The L.A. premiere of Valentine's Day
February 9, 2010
5. Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE
Our March cover girl played up her legs in a feathered Marchesa cocktail dress and Casadei platforms; she further accessorized with Georgina Chapman for Garrard earrings and a Roger Vivier satin clutch
WHERE
The L.A. premiere of Valentine's Day
