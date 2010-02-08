Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 8, 2010
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
A fuchsia Christian Dior design, Brian Atwood heels and lots of diamonds
WHERE
The Human Rights Campaign's "Speak the Truth" gala in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Sarah Jessica Parker gave her little lace-topped number a funky spin with snakeskin shoes and mismatched jewelry. Get her look by adding costume bracelets and necklaces in hues of silver and gold to a pretty party dress.
• Share on Twitter
-
February 8, 2010
2. Fergie
WHAT SHE WORE
Fergie added sparkling sandals to her draped tie-dye minidress
WHERE
At the Super Bowl after-party in Miami's Sagamore Hotel
-
February 8, 2010
3. Carey Mulligan
WHAT SHE WORE
Mulligan dressed for her warm-weather locale in a beach-print Prada halter dress
WHERE
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival
-
February 8, 2010
4. Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
Underwood glammed up her Jay Godfrey chambray tiered dress with gold accessories
WHERE
CAA's Super Bowl party at the W Hotel on South Beach, Miami
-
February 8, 2010
5. Sandra Bullock
WHAT SHE WORE
Bullock complemented her embroidered L'Wren Scott sheath with satin Ferragamo peep-toes and a gem-studded bracelet
WHERE
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival
February 8, 20101 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
A fuchsia Christian Dior design, Brian Atwood heels and lots of diamonds
WHERE
The Human Rights Campaign's "Speak the Truth" gala in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Sarah Jessica Parker gave her little lace-topped number a funky spin with snakeskin shoes and mismatched jewelry. Get her look by adding costume bracelets and necklaces in hues of silver and gold to a pretty party dress.
• Share on Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM