WHAT SHE WOREA fuchsia Christian Dior design, Brian Atwood heels and lots of diamondsWHEREThe Human Rights Campaign's "Speak the Truth" gala in N.Y.C.WHY WE LOVE ITSarah Jessica Parker gave her little lace-topped number a funky spin with snakeskin shoes and mismatched jewelry. Get her look by adding costume bracelets and necklaces in hues of silver and gold to a pretty party dress.