Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 7, 2010
1. Emily Blunt
WHAT SHE WORE
A white Enza Costa Rogue long-sleeved henley underneath a black scoop-neck top, leggings, Ippolita stud earrings and a bib necklace.
WHERE
A photocall for The Wolfman in Madrid, Spain.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Blunt added a chic hint of glam to a casual look with a beautiful beaded necklace. Dress up your favorite basics with a similar statement piece.
amp#149; Share on Twitter
-
February 7, 2010
2. Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE
Watts let it shine in a champagne Burberry Prorsum trench and Stella McCartney mesh peep-toe booties.
WHERE
The Broadway opening of A View From the Bridge in N.Y.C.
-
February 7, 2010
3. Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
Underwood sported a glitter-strewn black top with skinny jeans and black patent heels.
WHERE
Super Bowl Pregame and National Anthem press conference in Fort Lauderdale.
-
February 7, 2010
4. Keira Knightley
WHAT SHE WORE
Knightley stayed warm in a Burberry shearling coat, jeans and knee-high leather boots.
WHERE
Outside the Comedy Theatre in London.
-
February 7, 2010
5. Miranda Kerr
WHAT SHE WORE
Kerr topped a sleek khaki jumpsuit with a chic black blazer and color-coordinated strappy sandals.
WHERE
Outside Star City Casino in Sydney, Australia.
February 7, 20101 of 5
Emily Blunt
WHAT SHE WORE
A white Enza Costa Rogue long-sleeved henley underneath a black scoop-neck top, leggings, Ippolita stud earrings and a bib necklace.
WHERE
A photocall for The Wolfman in Madrid, Spain.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Blunt added a chic hint of glam to a casual look with a beautiful beaded necklace. Dress up your favorite basics with a similar statement piece.
amp#149; Share on Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM