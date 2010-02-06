Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 6, 2010
1. Cat Deeley
WHAT SHE WORE
A cropped jacket with skinny jeans and knee-high brown boots
WHERE
At the London launch of Flowe(RED)
WHY WE LOVE IT
Cat Deeley looked effortlessly cool in a fresh take on a classic trench. Get her style by adding a cropped jacket to skinny jeans this spring.
February 6, 2010
2. Lauren Conrad
WHAT SHE WORE
Conrad balanced her exotic Nanette Lepore Painted Plume dress with opaque tights, black heels and an Anita Ko ring.
WHERE
"Sweet Little Lies" book event in Tribeca.
February 6, 2010
3. Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE
Hathaway waltzed onstage in a cream pant suit, beige blouse and burnt orange platform pumps.
WHERE
Academy Awards nominations announcement in Beverly Hills.
February 6, 2010
4. Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
Witherspoon added edge to her turtleneck and skinny jeans with a cross-body bag from Rebecca Minkoff and studded flats
WHERE
Out and about in Santa Monica
February 6, 2010
5. Nicole Kidman
WHAT SHE WORE
Kidman topped an oxford and gray crewneck with a matching blazer, black skinnies and knee-high boots
WHERE
Shopping in Beverly Hills
