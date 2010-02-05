Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 5, 2010
1. Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
A bright red jumper layered over a black turtleneck, tights and pumps.
WHERE
Outside the set of Late Night with David Letterman in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Today is National Wear Red Day and the Dear John star's eye-popping dress and matching cherry lips were the perfect picks to show support for women's heart health. Proudly color your pout today just like Seyfried with a swipe of crimson lipstick.
-
February 5, 2010
2. Lauren Conrad
WHAT SHE WORE
Conrad flaunted her curves in a figure-flattering crimson Herve Leger bandage dress and black satin Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
WHERE
"Sweet Little Lies" book party at The Bank nightclub in Las Vegas.
-
February 5, 2010
3. Mary-Kate Olsen
WHAT SHE WORE
Olsen paired her brick red Lanvin coat with a distressed tan Balenciaga bag and black Lanvin booties.
WHERE
Out on the street in N.Y.C.
-
February 5, 2010
4. Dita Von Teese
WHAT SHE WORE
Von Teese dazzled in a plunging red satin Elie Saab pencil dress, ruby jeweled clutch and peep-toe pumps.
WHERE
At the Hotel Madlein in Ishcgl, Austria.
-
February 5, 2010
5. Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
Swift traveled stylishly in a ruffle-trimmed red dress, cozy black cardigan and chic black Mary Janes.
WHERE
At the airport in Sydney, Australia.
February 5, 20101 of 5
