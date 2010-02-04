Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 4, 2010
1. Beyonce
WHAT SHE WORE
A sapphire blue belted Rafael Cennamo dress with silver jewelry and ruby red peep-toe platforms.
WHERE
The Heat fragrance launch at Macy's Herald Square in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Beyonce played up her curves with a tonal dress and a waist-cinching dark belt. To emphasize your shape, pair a bold-colored sheath with a belt in a contrasting hue.
-
February 4, 2010
2. Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE
Sims added a splash of color to her dark, embellished ensemble with a hot pink patterned mini.
WHERE
The Hublot and National Wildlife Federation auction dinner in N.Y.C.
-
February 4, 2010
3. Emily Blunt
WHAT SHE WORE
Blunt complemented her sequined ivory Zuhair Murad gown with a luxe Ina Soltani coat in a matching shade, Jamie Wolf jewels and silver-trimmed heels.
WHERE
The Russian premiere of The Wolfman.
-
February 4, 2010
4. Ashley Olsen
WHAT SHE WORE
Olsen accented her skinny jeans and classic navy coat with a stylish brown leather belt and spiked-heel booties.
WHERE
Outside the set of ABC's Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
-
February 4, 2010
5. Lauren Conrad
WHAT SHE WORE
Conrad braved the winter chill in a sunny marigold Plastic Island swing coat and black suede Christian Louboutin pumps.
WHERE
Outside the set of Good Morning America.
