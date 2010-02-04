WHAT SHE WOREA sapphire blue belted Rafael Cennamo dress with silver jewelry and ruby red peep-toe platforms.WHEREThe Heat fragrance launch at Macy's Herald Square in N.Y.C.WHY WE LOVE ITBeyonce played up her curves with a tonal dress and a waist-cinching dark belt. To emphasize your shape, pair a bold-colored sheath with a belt in a contrasting hue.