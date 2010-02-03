WHAT SHE WOREA ruffled Marc Bouwer design with ruby hoop earrings and satin peep-toe platformsWHEREThe N.Y.C. debut of her Heat fragranceWHY WE LOVE ITBeyonce sizzled in a fiery little red dress paired with crimson gems. For an equally hot ensemble, amp up a brilliantly-hued piece with jewelry in the same color family.