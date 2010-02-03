Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 3, 2010
1. Beyonce
WHAT SHE WORE
A ruffled Marc Bouwer design with ruby hoop earrings and satin peep-toe platforms
WHERE
The N.Y.C. debut of her Heat fragrance
WHY WE LOVE IT
Beyonce sizzled in a fiery little red dress paired with crimson gems. For an equally hot ensemble, amp up a brilliantly-hued piece with jewelry in the same color family.
-
February 3, 2010
2. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
Mendes added a ladylike Bvlgari clutch to a floral print dress from Christian Lacroix
WHERE
Launching her Vida For Espana line at the Macy's Home Store in Los Angeles
-
February 3, 2010
3. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Longoria Parker went head-to-toe nude in a felt-embellished sheath and patent pumps
WHERE
The Godiva "Give Love and Give Back" launch in Los Angeles
-
February 3, 2010
4. Christina Hendricks
WHAT SHE WORE
Hendricks added white feather brooches to her formfitting L'Wren Scott sheath and peep-toe pumps
WHERE
The Directors Guild Awards
-
February 3, 2010
5. Fergie
WHAT SHE WORE
Fergie played up her shape in a peek-a-boo Zuhair Murad silver lace and satin minidress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels
WHERE
At Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills
