Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 2, 2010
1. Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
A two-tone Giorgio Armani halter dress with silver Brian Atwood sandals, Movado jewelry and a deco-inspired Judith Leiber box clutch
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of Dear John
WHY WE LOVE IT
Amanda Seyfried's glamorously low-dipping dress had a stealthy illusion panel to keep her cleavage in check. Choose a similar design to get deep-V chic without double-stick tape.
-
February 2, 2010
2. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
Michele chose an elegant nude Herve L. Leroux gown with Grecian pleats
WHERE
At the Directors Guild of America Awards at the Hyatt Century Plaza Hotel
-
February 2, 2010
3. Carey Mulligan
WHAT SHE WORE
Mulligan accented her watermelon-pink Lanvin dress with a black satin clutch, a bejeweled bracelet and bow-bedecked sandals
WHERE
At the Directors Guild of America Awards at the Hyatt Century Plaza Hotel
-
February 2, 2010
4. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
Kruger complemented her beaded lace Valentino gown with blush-pink Sergio Rossi sandals
WHERE
At the Goldene Kamera Awards in Berlin, Germany
-
February 2, 2010
5. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
Saldana matched her towering green and black platforms to the print of her Giambattista Valli bubble dress
WHERE
At the Directors Guild of America Awards at the Hyatt Century Plaza Hotel
