WHAT SHE WOREA two-tone Giorgio Armani halter dress with silver Brian Atwood sandals, Movado jewelry and a deco-inspired Judith Leiber box clutchWHEREThe Los Angeles premiere of Dear JohnWHY WE LOVE ITAmanda Seyfried's glamorously low-dipping dress had a stealthy illusion panel to keep her cleavage in check. Choose a similar design to get deep-V chic without double-stick tape.