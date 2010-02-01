WHAT SHE WOREA hand-embroidered Kaufmanfranco gown with loads of Ofira and Lorraine Schwartz diamondsWHEREThe Grammy Awards 2010WHY WE LOVE ITTaylor Swift pulled out all stops in a floor-sweeping sequined sheath. Master sparkle a la Swift by choosing an embellished dress in a super-simple silhouette.GRAMMYS 2010 See all red-carpet arrivals!