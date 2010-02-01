Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 1, 2010
1. Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
A hand-embroidered Kaufmanfranco gown with loads of Ofira and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds
WHERE
The Grammy Awards 2010
WHY WE LOVE IT
Taylor Swift pulled out all stops in a floor-sweeping sequined sheath. Master sparkle a la Swift by choosing an embellished dress in a super-simple silhouette.
• Add to Twitter
GRAMMYS 2010 See all red-carpet arrivals!
-
February 1, 2010
2. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
Hot mama Klum accessorized her sequin Emilio Pucci dress with gem-encrusted Jimmy Choo sandals, sparkling Lorraine Schwartz pink gold diamond drop earrings and a 17-carat butterfly ring
WHERE
The Grammy Awards 2010
-
February 1, 2010
3. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
Michele selected a flirty navy Romona Keveza dress with a shredded chiffon skirt, diamond Lorraine Schwartz bangles and black satin Brian Atwood platforms
WHERE
The Grammy Awards 2010
-
February 1, 2010
4. Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
Underwood chose a luminous chiffon Edition by Georges Chakra gown with a bodice of silver leather straps, Ippolita Silver jewelry and a Swarovski clutch
WHERE
The Grammy Awards 2010
-
February 1, 2010
5. Fergie
WHAT SHE WORE
Fergie showed off her legs in a bold blue Emilio Pucci minidress with gold detailing and Le Silla sandals; she further accessorized with a Kwiat bracelet, Jessica Robinson earrings and a ring and a Judith Leiber clutch
WHERE
The Grammy Awards 2010
February 1, 20101 of 5
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
A hand-embroidered Kaufmanfranco gown with loads of Ofira and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds
WHERE
The Grammy Awards 2010
WHY WE LOVE IT
Taylor Swift pulled out all stops in a floor-sweeping sequined sheath. Master sparkle a la Swift by choosing an embellished dress in a super-simple silhouette.
• Add to Twitter
GRAMMYS 2010 See all red-carpet arrivals!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM