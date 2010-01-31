Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 31, 2010
1. Fergie
WHAT SHE WORE
An AllSaints frock coat and bag with jeans, booties and a metallic Missoni scarf
WHERE
Leaving her N.Y.C. hotel
WHY WE LOVE IT
Fergie chose a coat with an origami-inspired peplum for an outstanding outerwear look. Select a jacket with a nipped waist for a body-flaunting take on a winter necessity.
-
January 31, 2010
2. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Bilson layered a Bird by Juicy Couture ombre sweater over a button-down shirt and Citizens of Humanity skinnies; she accessorized with cabernet-hued boots and a Chanel bag
WHERE
Walking in Los Angeles
-
January 31, 2010
3. Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE
Watts got casually chic in an off-the-shoulder sweater worn with leggings and knee-high boots
WHERE
A cast party for Mother and Child at the Greenhouse Actors Lodge at Sundance
-
January 31, 2010
4. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
Saldana paired a motorcycle jacket and combat boots with distressed denim from Joe's Jeans
WHERE
Arriving in Mexico
-
January 31, 2010
5. Malin Akerman
WHAT SHE WORE
Akerman dressed down a sequined tank and skinny jeans with a peacock-blue infinity scarf
WHERE
A cast party for The Romantics at the Greenhouse Actors Lodge at Sundance
