

WHAT SHE WORE

An AllSaints frock coat and bag with jeans, booties and a metallic Missoni scarf



WHERE

Leaving her N.Y.C. hotel



WHY WE LOVE IT

Fergie chose a coat with an origami-inspired peplum for an outstanding outerwear look. Select a jacket with a nipped waist for a body-flaunting take on a winter necessity.