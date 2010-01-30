WHAT SHE WOREA slate-gray jacket, skinny jeans, a plain white T-shirt and Louboutin mary janesWHEREThe N.Y.C. premiere of HBO's Temple GrandinWHY WE LOVE ITBlake Lively toughened up her simple jeans-and-a-tee outfit with a shrunken leather jacket and studded shoes. Freshen up a basic look with a cropped coat and edgy heels.