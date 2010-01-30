Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 30, 2010
1. Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE
A slate-gray jacket, skinny jeans, a plain white T-shirt and Louboutin mary janes
WHERE
The N.Y.C. premiere of HBO's Temple Grandin
WHY WE LOVE IT
Blake Lively toughened up her simple jeans-and-a-tee outfit with a shrunken leather jacket and studded shoes. Freshen up a basic look with a cropped coat and edgy heels.
• Add to Twitter
-
January 30, 2010
2. Nicky Hilton
WHAT SHE WORE
Hilton paired a tweed jacket with LnA zipper leggings and added a YSL bag, Jeffrey Campbell boots and Alexander Wang sunglasses
WHERE
Shopping in Hollywood
-
January 30, 2010
3. Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
Washington chose a quilted blue Fay overcoat and over-the-knee Christian Louboutin boots
WHERE
The Mother and Child premiere after-party at Sundance
-
January 30, 2010
4. Liv Tyler
WHAT SHE WORE
Tyler topped a slinky stretch skirt with an oversize T-shirt and a black blazer; she finished the look with leggings, a cable-knit beanie and Topshop booties
WHERE
Leaving the G-Star shop in Los Angeles
-
January 30, 2010
5. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie draped a feather-print silk jacket from her new Winter Kate line over skinny JET by John Eshaya jeans and booties; she accessorized with a red striped shawl and a Balenciaga bag
WHERE
Leaving an L.A. nightspot
January 30, 20101 of 5
Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE
A slate-gray jacket, skinny jeans, a plain white T-shirt and Louboutin mary janes
WHERE
The N.Y.C. premiere of HBO's Temple Grandin
WHY WE LOVE IT
Blake Lively toughened up her simple jeans-and-a-tee outfit with a shrunken leather jacket and studded shoes. Freshen up a basic look with a cropped coat and edgy heels.
• Add to Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM