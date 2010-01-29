Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 29, 2010
1. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
A Calvin Klein Collection dress, box clutch and pumps
WHERE
The Calvin Klein Collection and LAND celebration for L.A. Arts Monthly and ALAC
WHY WE LOVE IT
Bosworth committed to color, matching her lipstick to her iridescent pink dress. Build an outfit around a single hue (and avoid the dreaded bridesmaid effect) by pairing a simple silhouette with complementary makeup and neutral metallic pumps.
-
January 29, 2010
2. Michelle Monaghan
WHAT SHE WORE
Monaghan contrasted her jade Calvin Klein Collection dress with black strappy sandals and a structured clutch
WHERE
The Calvin Klein Collection and LAND celebration for L.A. Arts Monthly and ALAC
-
January 29, 2010
3. Olivia Wilde
WHAT SHE WORE
Wilde accented her bright J. Crew Collection gown with delicate shoulder-dusting Kara Ackerman earrings
WHERE
At the Artists for Haiti Benefit in Santa Monica on behalf of Artists for Peace and Justice
-
January 29, 2010
4. Abbie Cornish
WHAT SHE WORE
Cornish chose a soft sculptured design from Calvin Klein Collection to wear with Neil Lane jewelry
WHERE
The Calvin Klein Collection and LAND celebration for L.A. Arts Monthly and ALAC
-
January 29, 2010
5. Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE
Sims added bangles from her own Grayce line for HSN to a canary shift from Calvin Klein Collection
WHERE
The Calvin Klein Collection and LAND celebration for L.A. Arts Monthly and ALAC
