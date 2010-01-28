Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 28, 2010
1. Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
A black lace Jason Wu dress with peep-toe sandals
WHERE
At the "An Unforgettable Evening" benefit for EIF's Women's Cancer Research Fund
WHY WE LOVE IT
Reese Witherspoon had a sophisticated take on the lingerie trend, choosing a dress that was fully lined in a lighter shade for a peek-a-boo effect. Follow her lead and try out the sexy look in a similarly crafted design.
-
January 28, 2010
2. Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE
Sims added her own bracelets to her berry-hued Gucci minidress and gray suede peep-toes. "I am wearing all Grayce jewelry tonight," she said. "These are from the February and May collections, so no one’s really seen them yet.”
WHERE
At the "An Unforgettable Evening" benefit for EIF's Women's Cancer Research Fund
-
January 28, 2010
3. Christina Applegate
WHAT SHE WORE
Applegate complemented her chic pleated satin Dolce & Gabbana sheath with a black linen Cecelia clutch
WHERE
At the "An Unforgettable Evening" benefit for EIF's Women's Cancer Research Fund
-
January 28, 2010
4. Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
Swift accessorized her single-shoulder Valentino little red dress with her trademark sparkle: Neil Lane jewelry, glitter peep-toes and a Swarovski minaudiere
WHERE
At the "An Unforgettable Evening" benefit for EIF's Women's Cancer Research Fund
-
January 28, 2010
5. Fergie
WHAT SHE WORE
Fergie chose a sexy strapless flannel Michael Kors minidress with a leather peplum belt, cutout pumps and lots of diamonds
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of When in Rome
