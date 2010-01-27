Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 27, 2010
1. Alexa Chung
WHAT SHE WORE
A Chanel dress and clogs
WHERE
The Chanel haute couture show in Paris
WHY WE LOVE IT
Alexa Chung personalized her straight-from-the-runway outfit with offbeat accessories like a skull necklace and a heart-shaped pin featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Add edge to a ladylike sheath with a funky charm necklace and a brooch.
January 27, 2010
2. Claire Danes
WHAT SHE WORE
Danes showed off her shape in a little black Dolce & Gabbana dress with a crystal-encrusted waistline; she finished the look with gold bangles and peep-toe pumps
WHERE
A screening of HBO's Temple Grandin in New York City
January 27, 2010
3. Hilary Swank
WHAT SHE WORE
Swank chose a single-sleeve Elie Saab dress in brilliant cobalt, worn with a coordinating clutch and patent peep-toes from the brand
WHERE
The Etam lingerie launch in Paris
January 27, 2010
4. Rachel Weisz
WHAT SHE WORE
Weisz selected a little black dress from Jason Wu with a peek-a-boo bodice and a blue satin sash
WHERE
The South Bank Show Awards in London
January 27, 2010
5. Hayden Panettiere
WHAT SHE WORE
Panettiere added an exotic-skin clutch, a House of Lavande bangle and iridescent platforms to her silk chiffon dress from Alberta Ferretti
WHERE
A screening of HBO's Temple Grandin in New York City
