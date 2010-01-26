WHAT SHE WOREA Giorgio Armani dress with a sparkling clutch and platform LouboutinsWHEREThe Giorgio Armani Prive haute couture show in ParisWHY WE LOVE ITAnne Hathaway brought Mr. Armani's moon-inspired collection to life by wearing gray and silver accents with her luminous dress. Use textured accessories (like the actress's snakeskin pumps) to add extra interest to an elegant evening ensemble.