Look of the Day
January 26, 2010
1. Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE
A Giorgio Armani dress with a sparkling clutch and platform Louboutins
WHERE
The Giorgio Armani Prive haute couture show in Paris
WHY WE LOVE IT
Anne Hathaway brought Mr. Armani's moon-inspired collection to life by wearing gray and silver accents with her luminous dress. Use textured accessories (like the actress's snakeskin pumps) to add extra interest to an elegant evening ensemble.
January 26, 2010
2. Elizabeth Banks
WHAT SHE WORE
Banks chose a crystal-encrusted Sportmax peplum dress, accessorized with gray suede shoes and a minaudiere
WHERE
The Producers Guild of America Awards
January 26, 2010
3. Fergie
WHAT SHE WORE
Fergie rocked a sparkling navy Giorgio Armani Prive gown with a bejeweled zipper
WHERE
The NRJ Music Awards in Cannes
January 26, 2010
4. Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE
Johansson accented her floral Dolce & Gabbana dress with an eye-popping Van Cleef & Arpels necklace
WHERE
The opening night after-party of her Broadway show, A View From the Bridge
January 26, 2010
5. Emily Blunt
WHAT SHE WORE
Blunt layered a draped minidress over a Monrow patterned tee and added Jamie Wolf jewelry and bow-bedecked booties
WHERE
A Berlin photo call for The Wolfman
