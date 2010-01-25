Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 25, 2010
1. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
A custom chiffon gown from Jason Wu, Harry Winston gems and a Kotur clutch
WHERE
The 2010 SAG Awards
WHY WE LOVE IT
Diane Kruger played up the rich marigold of her gown with bright ruby jewelry. Get her colorful look by adding a crimson costume piece to a saffron dress.
-
January 25, 2010
2. Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE
Hudson chose a sleek open-back design from Emilio Pucci and $1.75 million of Cartier diamonds
WHERE
The 2010 SAG Awards
-
January 25, 2010
3. Drew Barrymore
WHAT SHE WORE
Barrymore went Old Hollywood in a navy Monique Lhuillier gown worn with Neil Lane jewelry
WHERE
The 2010 SAG Awards
-
January 25, 2010
4. Kyra Sedgwick
WHAT SHE WORE
Sedgwick accessorized her tiered Vera Wang mermaid gown with diamond earrings and a pearl ring from Fred Leighton
WHERE
The 2010 SAG Awards
-
January 25, 2010
5. Carey Mulligan
WHAT SHE WORE
Mulligan added delicate19th-century Fred Leighton jewelry to a standout draped gown from Lanvin
WHERE
The 2010 SAG Awards
