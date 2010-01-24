Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 24, 2010
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
A 3.1 Phillip Lim sweater, skinny white jeans, a camel-colored scarf and shoes and her pink patent Diane De Maria bag
WHERE
Out in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT
Sarah Jessica Parker gave her chunky cable-knit cardi shape with a white belt. Take a tip from the master stylist and top your coziest cold-weather sweater with a favorite leather cincher.
-
January 24, 2010
2. Beyonce
WHAT SHE WORE
Beyonce selected an edgy mix of pieces: a tweed-topped leather jacket, studded leggings, Louboutin pumps, a bright Balenciaga bag and 3.1 Phillip Lim gloves
WHERE
Leaving a Paris restaurant
-
January 24, 2010
3. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
Alba layered a leather jacket and scarf over a Joe's Jeans plaid shirt worn with a Coach fedora, a Love Quotes scarf, cutoffs, leggings, knee-high socks and Prada boots
WHERE
Out in Beverly Hills
-
January 24, 2010
4. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
Bell paired a blue oxford with high-waist pants and finished the look with peep-toes, round shades and an embellished belt
WHERE
Outside the ABC studios of Good Morning America
-
January 24, 2010
5. Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
Beckham chose a trench with a twist-fluorescent orange accents-from Loewe and added a Birkin bag, Cutler and Gross sunglasses and Louboutin ankle boots
WHERE
At London's Heathrow airport
