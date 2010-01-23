WHAT SHE WOREA shearling coat, gray J Brand jeans and leather-and-suede boots, accessorized with a pashmina scarfWHEREOutside the N.Y.C. studios of The Late Show with David LettermanWHY WE LOVE ITDanes added contrast to her black leather jacket and knee-high boots with on-trend gray jeans. Give black outerwear a fresh spin with stone-hued denim and a lavender shawl.