Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 23, 2010
1. Claire Danes
WHAT SHE WORE
A shearling coat, gray J Brand jeans and leather-and-suede boots, accessorized with a pashmina scarf
WHERE
Outside the N.Y.C. studios of The Late Show with David Letterman
WHY WE LOVE IT
Danes added contrast to her black leather jacket and knee-high boots with on-trend gray jeans. Give black outerwear a fresh spin with stone-hued denim and a lavender shawl.
-
January 23, 2010
2. Kate Moss
WHAT SHE WORE
Moss added a tweed jacket and a pale pink oxford to skinny gray jeans and brown boots
WHERE
Shopping in London
-
January 23, 2010
3. Claudia Schiffer
WHAT SHE WORE
The expectant Schiffer layered a sweater coat over a floral-print tunic and a black turtleneck and leggings
WHERE
Walking in London
-
January 23, 2010
4. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Lopez tucked her Rockstar Sushi jeans into Elizabeth and James booties and finished the look with a cozy Love Quotes scarf and cardigan
WHERE
At the Hollywood studios of CNN for Larry King's Haiti Telethon
-
January 23, 2010
5. Hilary Duff
WHAT SHE WORE
Duff paired a Yigal Azrouel leather-and-knit jacket with Paige Denim jeans; she accessorized with Jimmy Choo for Hunter crocodile-print boots, a wide-brimmed hat and a motorcycle bag
WHERE
Out and about in L.A.
