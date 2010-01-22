Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 22, 2010
1. Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE
A braid-trimmed white jacket over a lightweight tank and Paige Premium Denim trouser jeans
WHERE
A luncheon to celebrate Cruz's role in Nine at L.A.'s L'Ermitage
WHY WE LOVE IT
Penelope Cruz dressed up her wide-leg jeans and silk top with a classic boucle blazer. Give your favorite denim an upscale spin with the addition of a formal suit jacket.
• Add to Twitter
-
January 22, 2010
2. Keri Russell
WHAT SHE WORE
Russell paired a little black dress with sheer animal-print booties
WHERE
A Cinema Society screening of Extraordinary Measures in New York City
-
January 22, 2010
3. Hilary Swank
WHAT SHE WORE
Swank stood out in a delicately-pleated dress in a deep orange hue
WHERE
The Boss Black presentation during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin
-
January 22, 2010
4. Kate Walsh
WHAT SHE WORE
Walsh made her structured Jenni Kayne dress pop with the addition of Casadei shoes and vintage jewelry from Stephen Russell
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of Legion
-
January 22, 2010
5. Adrianne Palicki
WHAT SHE WORE
Palicki brought the glam in a figure-flaunting, crystal-studded bandage dress from Herve Leger by Max Azria, a Judith Leiber minaudiere and nude sandals
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of Legion
January 22, 20101 of 5
Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE
A braid-trimmed white jacket over a lightweight tank and Paige Premium Denim trouser jeans
WHERE
A luncheon to celebrate Cruz's role in Nine at L.A.'s L'Ermitage
WHY WE LOVE IT
Penelope Cruz dressed up her wide-leg jeans and silk top with a classic boucle blazer. Give your favorite denim an upscale spin with the addition of a formal suit jacket.
• Add to Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM