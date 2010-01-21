Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 21, 2010
1. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
A sequin and snakeskin-embellished Louis Vuitton minidress with gold-lattice Louboutins, a Cecelia clutch, Lorraine Schwartz earrings and an Ofira ring
WHERE
The N.Y.C. book launch of About Face by Scott Barnes
WHY WE LOVE IT
Lopez went for all-out glamour in a figure-flaunting bustier dress. Don't have J. Lo's signature curves? Choose an LBD with a boned bodice that will give the illusion of an hourglass.
amp#149; Add to Twitter
-
January 21, 2010
2. January Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
Jones rocked a vibrant fuchsia and white ikat Gucci dress with black pumps
WHERE
The Lionsgate Golden Globes party in the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel
-
January 21, 2010
3. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Bilson matched her Chanel camellia stud earrings to a feather and flower-embroidered creation from the line
WHERE
The Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in Beverly Hills
-
January 21, 2010
4. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
Alba accented her red satin Prada dress with a floral diamond choker
WHERE
The Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in Beverly Hills
-
January 21, 2010
5. Keira Knightley
WHAT SHE WORE
Knightley topped her sleek turtleneck dress with gold jewelry and Sergio Rossi pumps
WHERE
The first night after-party for her London play Little Dog Laughed
January 21, 20101 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
A sequin and snakeskin-embellished Louis Vuitton minidress with gold-lattice Louboutins, a Cecelia clutch, Lorraine Schwartz earrings and an Ofira ring
WHERE
The N.Y.C. book launch of About Face by Scott Barnes
WHY WE LOVE IT
Lopez went for all-out glamour in a figure-flaunting bustier dress. Don't have J. Lo's signature curves? Choose an LBD with a boned bodice that will give the illusion of an hourglass.
amp#149; Add to Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM