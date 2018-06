WHAT SHE WOREA sequin and snakeskin-embellished Louis Vuitton minidress with gold-lattice Louboutins, a Cecelia clutch, Lorraine Schwartz earrings and an Ofira ringWHEREThe N.Y.C. book launch of About Face by Scott BarnesWHY WE LOVE ITLopez went for all-out glamour in a figure-flaunting bustier dress. Don't have J. Lo's signature curves? Choose an LBD with a boned bodice that will give the illusion of an hourglass.amp#149; Add to Twitter