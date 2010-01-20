Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 20, 2010
1. Calista Flockhart
WHAT SHE WORE
A vintage gold gown from L.A.'s Decades, matching sandals, Cathy Waterman jewelry and a sparkling Judith Leiber clutch
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of Extraordinary Measures
WHY WE LOVE IT
Flockhart had a relaxed take on eveningwear in a crocheted hippie-chic dress. Add patent pumps to a little lacy number for a similar effect.
January 20, 2010
2. Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
Seyfried paired a lacy couture design from Valentino with petal-bedecked booties
WHERE
At the HBO Golden Globes after-party
January 20, 2010
3. Keri Russell
WHAT SHE WORE
Russell added contrast to her structured Alexander McQueen swing dress with elaborately wrapped sandals, a Kara Ross clutch and chunky jewelry
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of Extraordinary Measures
January 20, 2010
4. Elizabeth Banks
WHAT SHE WORE
Banks chose a retro-inspired leopard-print sheath from Christian Dior
WHERE
At the Lionsgate pre-Golden Globes party in the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel
January 20, 2010
5. Rose Byrne
WHAT SHE WORE
Byrne selected a little white Hakan dress with a laser-cut overlay to wear with lattice Miu Miu pumps, a black leather Kotur minaudiere and a House of Lavande ring
WHERE
Damages season three premiere screening
