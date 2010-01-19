Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 19, 2010
1. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
A lattice silk dress from Calvin Klein Collection and Cartier jewelry
WHERE
The InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes after-party
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Bosworth played up her tan in a winter-white draped design. Follow her lead and skip matching shoes in favor of leg-lengthening nude sandals.
-
January 19, 2010
2. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
Belle complemented her beaded floral Giorgio Armani cocktail dress with Cartier diamonds and a metallic leather clutch from Emporio Armani
WHERE
The InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes after-party
-
January 19, 2010
3. Kyra Sedgwick
WHAT SHE WORE
Sedgwick stood out in a deep green Vera Wang mermaid gown with a cluster of floral gems at the waist
WHERE
The InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes after-party
-
January 19, 2010
4. Ashley Olsen
WHAT SHE WORE
Olsen matched her rhinestone-buckled heels to her cobalt Erdem minidress
WHERE
The InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes after-party
-
January 19, 2010
5. Rachel McAdams
WHAT SHE WORE
McAdams chose a gray wool Alberta Ferretti dress with jewel-encrusted shoulders and sheer sleeves; she added Brian Atwood pumps
WHERE
The Sherlock Holmes photo call in Paris
