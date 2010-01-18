WHAT SHE WOREA single-shoulder satin Christian Dior design, Chopard diamonds and Jimmy Choo sandalsWHEREThe 2010 Golden GlobesWHY WE LOVE ITMarion Cotillard bared a lace-trimmed slip (and her legs!) in a seductive take on the lingerie trend. Follow the Nine nominee's lead in a little black dress with a lacy underskirt.