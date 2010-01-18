Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 18, 2010
1. Marion Cotillard
WHAT SHE WORE
A single-shoulder satin Christian Dior design, Chopard diamonds and Jimmy Choo sandals
WHERE
The 2010 Golden Globes
WHY WE LOVE IT
Marion Cotillard bared a lace-trimmed slip (and her legs!) in a seductive take on the lingerie trend. Follow the Nine nominee's lead in a little black dress with a lacy underskirt.
-
January 18, 2010
2. Jennifer Garner
WHAT SHE WORE
Garner showed off her shape in a shimmering Versace gown worn with Bulgari jewelry
WHERE
The 2010 Golden Globes
-
January 18, 2010
3. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
Kruger added Chanel fine jewelry and a Raven Kauffman Couture clutch to her spectacular pleated tulle bustier dress from Christian Lacroix Haute Couture
WHERE
The 2010 Golden Globes
-
January 18, 2010
4. Emily Blunt
WHAT SHE WORE
Blunt complemented her rosy complexion in a ruffled pink tulle custom Dolce & Gabbana design worn with a pair of floral cuffs and a pewter Ferragamo clutch
WHERE
The 2010 Golden Globes
-
January 18, 2010
5. Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE
Cruz channeled her Nine costar Sophia Loren in a Giorgio Armani Prive mermaid gown with horizontal ribbon striping and Chopard diamonds
WHERE
The 2010 Golden Globes
