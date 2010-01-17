Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 17, 2010
1. Keri Russell
WHAT SHE WORE
Cuffed khaki pants, a sheer tee and a tailored blazer, accessorized with oversize hoop earrings and multi-hued pumps
WHERE
Visiting the N.Y.C. studios of The Early Show
WHY WE LOVE IT
Keri Russell made her simple separates extraordinary with the addition of standout shoes. Try wearing your wildest pumps with cropped trousers and an understated sweater for a similar effect.
-
January 17, 2010
2. Malin Akerman
WHAT SHE WORE
Akerman rocked leather leggings, a military-style jacket and towering patent platforms
WHERE
Visiting MuchMusic in Toronto
-
January 17, 2010
3. Vanessa Hudgens
WHAT SHE WORE
Hudgens flaunted her signature bohemian style in a floaty Free People blouse and skinny Nudie jeans, accessorized with a fringed JJ Winters bag and slouchy Zodiac boots
WHERE
Visiting a friend in L.A.
-
January 17, 2010
4. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
Saldana went equestrian in an all-black outfit including fitted leggings and knee-high boots
WHERE
The Pepsi Refresh Project pop-up cafe in Los Angeles
-
January 17, 2010
5. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
Greene paired a zipper-print Simdog tank with MiH high-waist jeans and finished the look with pendant necklaces and a Gucci bag
WHERE
Out in Beverly Hills
