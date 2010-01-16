WHAT SHE WOREA vibrant floral Tucker tunic and raspberry cardigan, accessorized with a rustic Botkier clutch, fishnets and perforated Bally bootsWHEREThe NBC Universal Press Tour cocktail party at the Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa in PasadenaWHY WE LOVE ITJoy Bryant brought bohemian glam to the cold-weather months by layering her colorful pieces. Get a similar look by adding a chunky button-down sweater to a patterned minidress.