Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 16, 2010
1. Joy Bryant
WHAT SHE WORE
A vibrant floral Tucker tunic and raspberry cardigan, accessorized with a rustic Botkier clutch, fishnets and perforated Bally boots
WHERE
The NBC Universal Press Tour cocktail party at the Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa in Pasadena
WHY WE LOVE IT
Joy Bryant brought bohemian glam to the cold-weather months by layering her colorful pieces. Get a similar look by adding a chunky button-down sweater to a patterned minidress.
-
January 16, 2010
2. Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE
Molly Sims dressed up her distressed jeans and fringed moccasins with a metallic button-down
WHERE
At the Pepsi Refresh Project Cafe in Hollywood
-
January 16, 2010
3. Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
Seyfried layered a cropped white jacket over a striped tee and J Brand denim leggings; she finished the look with embellished flats and a studded Prada bag
WHERE
Out in Beverly Hills
-
January 16, 2010
4. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
Saldana added edgy accessories to her skinny jeans and long-sleeved tee: a leopard-print scarf and towering platform heels
WHERE
Shopping in Los Angeles
-
January 16, 2010
5. Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
Witherspoon got crafty, belting an Isabel Marant skirt as a dress and adding a simple cardigan, wedges and a quilted bag
WHERE
Going to a Beverly Hills salon
