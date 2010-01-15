WHAT SHE WOREA Chanel dress, suede Stuart Weitzman peep-toes and an Everlon braceletWHEREThe 9th Annual Awards Season Diamond Fashion Show Preview hosted by The Diamond Information Center and InStyle at the Beverly Hills HotelWHY WE LOVE ITRachel Bilson made a subdued shade look spectacular by choosing a dress with lots of texture. When selecting a piece in basic beige, choose a design with interest-adding embellishment like ruffles or embroidery.