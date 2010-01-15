Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 15, 2010
1. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
A Chanel dress, suede Stuart Weitzman peep-toes and an Everlon bracelet
WHERE
The 9th Annual Awards Season Diamond Fashion Show Preview hosted by The Diamond Information Center and InStyle at the Beverly Hills Hotel
WHY WE LOVE IT
Rachel Bilson made a subdued shade look spectacular by choosing a dress with lots of texture. When selecting a piece in basic beige, choose a design with interest-adding embellishment like ruffles or embroidery.
-
January 15, 2010
2. Olivia Wilde
WHAT SHE WORE
Wilde accented her nylon horsehair-embroidered silk plisse Alberta Ferretti dress with snakeskin accessories, including Jimmy Choo sandals
WHERE
The 9th Annual Awards Season Diamond Fashion Show Preview hosted by The Diamond Information Center and InStyle at the Beverly Hills Hotel
-
January 15, 2010
3. Lake Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
Bell added Louboutin pumps and an oversize clutch to her graphic Lyn Devon strapless dress
WHERE
The 9th Annual Awards Season Diamond Fashion Show Preview hosted by The Diamond Information Center and InStyle at the Beverly Hills Hotel
-
January 15, 2010
4. Dianna Agron
WHAT SHE WORE
Agron chose a vintage Chantilly-lace dress, worn with strappy Bally sandals and Everlon diamond drop earrings
WHERE
The 9th Annual Awards Season Diamond Fashion Show Preview hosted by The Diamond Information Center and InStyle at the Beverly Hills Hotel
-
January 15, 2010
5. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
Greene accessorized her pale organza J. Mendel dress with Bochic cabochon earrings and satin Ferragamo peep-toes
WHERE
The 9th Annual Awards Season Diamond Fashion Show Preview hosted by The Diamond Information Center and InStyle at the Beverly Hills Hotel
