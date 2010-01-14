Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 14, 2010
1. Rachel McAdams
WHAT SHE WORE
A draped Vionnet dress, Casadei satin heels and Bochic jewelry
WHERE
The Madrid premiere of Sherlock Holmes
WHY WE LOVE IT
Rachel McAdams was all goddess in a figure-flaunting ruched design. Take a hint from the actress (not to mention Mount Olympus!) with a shirred number that will show off your shape without clinging to your curves.
-
January 14, 2010
2. Marion Cotillard
WHAT SHE WORE
Cotillard accessorized her voluminous black Vionnet gown with a patent clutch and strands of Chopard diamonds
WHERE
The Italian premiere of Nine in Rome
-
January 14, 2010
3. Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE
Meester chose an eclectic mix from Louis Vuitton, including a patterned skirt and sheer neon T-shirt
WHERE
The N.Y.C. launch of style book You Know You Want It at N.Y.C.'s Henri Bendel
-
January 14, 2010
4. Jennifer Connelly
WHAT SHE WORE
Connelly accented her Stella McCartney ruffled blazer and miniskirt with Pierre Hardy denim sandals
WHERE
A photo call for Creation at the N.Y.C. Regency Hotel
-
January 14, 2010
5. Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE
Cruz went for all-out glamour in an elaborately beaded halter gown from Armani Prive and Chopard gems
WHERE
The Italian premiere of Nine in Rome
