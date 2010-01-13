Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 13, 2010
1. Rachel McAdams
WHAT SHE WORE
A single-sleeve crinkled silk chiffon design from Alberta Ferretti
WHERE
The Berlin premiere of Sherlock Holmes
WHY WE LOVE IT
Rachel McAdams had a modern take on Old Hollywood glamour in a clean-lined gown with frayed details. Choose a party dress with unfinished edges for an edgy evening look.
January 13, 2010
2. Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE
Lively added edge to her classic button-down and Nonoo Lyons blazer with perforated boots from Stella McCartney
WHERE
The You Know You Want It book launch party at Henri Bendel in New York City
January 13, 2010
3. Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE
Kendrick grounded her diaphanous tiered Paule Ka dress with opaque tights and sandals; she finished the look with pink sapphires from Cartier
WHERE
The National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards Gala at Cipriani's in New York City
January 13, 2010
4. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
Kruger paired a lavishly-embellished Karl Lagerfeld minidress with thigh-high boots
WHERE
The Berlin premiere of Sherlock Holmes
January 13, 2010
5. Lake Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
Bell complemented her sculptural strapless dress with an avant-garde statement necklace
WHERE
The National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards Gala at Cipriani's in New York City
