WHAT SHE WOREA pleated Balenciaga skirt and cutout booties with a black blazer and scarfWHEREWalking to N.Y.C.'s Ed Sullivan Theater for the Late Show with David LettermanWHY WE LOVE ITJennifer Connelly made an avant-garde look perfect for day by adding black basics to an edgy multi-media miniskirt. Pair an eye-catching skirt with a simple black turtleneck and tights for a similar look.