January 12, 2010
Look of the Day
-
January 12, 2010
1. Jennifer Connelly
WHAT SHE WORE
A pleated Balenciaga skirt and cutout booties with a black blazer and scarf
WHERE
Walking to N.Y.C.'s Ed Sullivan Theater for the Late Show with David Letterman
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jennifer Connelly made an avant-garde look perfect for day by adding black basics to an edgy multi-media miniskirt. Pair an eye-catching skirt with a simple black turtleneck and tights for a similar look.
-
January 12, 2010
2. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
Michele got flirty in an Isaac Mizrahi minidress with a bustier bodice and a gathered petal-pink skirt; she accessorized with a Fendi clutch, metallic pumps and Irit Design gems
WHERE
The Fox Winter 2010 All Star Party in Pasadena, California
-
January 12, 2010
3. Olivia Wilde
WHAT SHE WORE
Wilde added edge to her ruffled cobalt Alexander McQueen sheath with strappy peep-toe Jimmy Choo booties, a Rene Caovilla clutch and Loree Rodkin gems
WHERE
The Fox Winter 2010 All Star Party in Pasadena, California
-
January 12, 2010
4. Dianna Agron
WHAT SHE WORE
Agron matched her ankle-wrap Jimmy Choo sandals and black Judith Leiber clutch to the sash of her tiered lace dress
WHERE
The Fox Winter 2010 All Star Party in Pasadena, California
-
January 12, 2010
5. Mila Kunis
WHAT SHE WORE
Kunis accessorized a classic single-shoulder little black dress with shoulder-grazing Neil Lane earrings and satin platform pumps
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of The Book of Eli
