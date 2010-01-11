Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 11, 2010
1. Marion Cotillard
WHAT SHE WORE
A metallic Dior design and glittering pumps
WHERE
A Dior-hosted cocktail party at the Chateau Marmont
WHY WE LOVE IT
Marion Cotillard pulled off a double dose of sparkle in her silver minidress and shimmering ruby heels. Her secret? Limiting her other accessories to a no-nonsense timepiece.
-
January 11, 2010
2. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
Michele selected a sexy David Lerner bandage dress with a sheer bodice and Jen Cohen jewelry
WHERE
The InStyle and 20th Century Fox Glee celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A.
-
January 11, 2010
3. Amber Valletta
WHAT SHE WORE
Valletta glowed in a brilliant orange RM by Roland Mouret dress from the designer's exclusive Net-a-Porter collection; she accessorized with an Herve Leger by Max Azria minaudiere and fawn-colored Aldo pumps and Anita Ko jewels
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of The Spy Next Door
-
January 11, 2010
4. Jayma Mays
WHAT SHE WORE
Mays chose a metallic Badgley Mischka sheath with a ruched overlay
WHERE
The InStyle and 20th Century Fox Glee celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A.
-
January 11, 2010
5. Natalie Portman
WHAT SHE WORE
Portman added contrast to her ethereal marigold dress from Rodarte for Target with a belted black cardigan, tights and patent booties
WHERE
The New York Times Ninth Annual Arts and Leisure Weekend at N.Y.C.'s Times Center
