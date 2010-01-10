Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 10, 2010
1. Liv Tyler
WHAT SHE WORE
A satin floral tunic under an oversize blazer and leggings; she accessorized with a leather duffle and patent flats
WHERE
Shopping in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT
Liv Tyler made a summery satin blouse cold-weather ready with the addition of a tuxedo-style jacket. Add a boyfriend blazer to a print tunic for a fresh going-out look.
-
January 10, 2010
2. Vanessa Hudgens
WHAT SHE WORE
Hudgens topped her skinny jeans with an ethereal Black Label by Planet Blue blouse, a Botkier bag and shoulder-dusting chain earrings
WHERE
Out in L.A.
-
January 10, 2010
3. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Longoria Parker accessorized her nipped-waist jacket and dark-wash J Brand jeans with a classic Hermes bag
WHERE
Leaving her Los Angeles restaurant, Beso
-
January 10, 2010
4. Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE
Jolie combined a navy cashmere Loro Piana sweater dress with knee-high Ferragamo boots
WHERE
Walking in Manhattan
-
January 10, 2010
5. Jessica Szohr
WHAT SHE WORE
Szohr added flavor to her black coat and leggings with a whip-stitched bag, knee-high tan boots and a purple beanie
WHERE
Walking in New York City
