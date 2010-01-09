Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 9, 2010
1. Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
Slim black jeans, a white shirt under a black tee, a Rebecca Minkoff bag and Christian Louboutin wedges
WHERE
Shopping in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT
Reese Witherspoon stayed warm-and kept her cool-in a short-sleeved T-shirt layered over a long-sleeved version. Try topping a striped tee with a solid for a more colorful take on the style.
• Add to Twitter
-
January 9, 2010
2. Nicky Hilton
WHAT SHE WORE
Hilton topped her tank and navy leggings with a military-inspired leather jacket and accessorized with a Treesje bag and Loeffler Randall boots
WHERE
At a Beverly Hills carwash
-
January 9, 2010
3. Kate Walsh
WHAT SHE WORE
Walsh layered a Stella McCartney cropped jacket over a speckle-print tee and ankle-zip jeans; she finished the look with suede sandals and a duo of purses, including a classic quilted Chanel bag
WHERE
Out in Los Angeles
-
January 9, 2010
4. Vanessa Hudgens
WHAT SHE WORE
Hudgens added a We the Free sweater coat to a Free People floral tunic and accessorized with a Botkier bag and Joie over-the-knee boots
WHERE
Walking in L.A.
-
January 9, 2010
5. Ashlee Simpson
WHAT SHE WORE
Simpson paired a hoodie and short-sleeved Opening Ceremony coat with leather leggings, knee-high boots and a Chanel tote
WHERE
Leaving her N.Y.C. apartment
January 9, 20101 of 5
Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
Slim black jeans, a white shirt under a black tee, a Rebecca Minkoff bag and Christian Louboutin wedges
WHERE
Shopping in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT
Reese Witherspoon stayed warm-and kept her cool-in a short-sleeved T-shirt layered over a long-sleeved version. Try topping a striped tee with a solid for a more colorful take on the style.
• Add to Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM