WHAT SHE WORESlim black jeans, a white shirt under a black tee, a Rebecca Minkoff bag and Christian Louboutin wedgesWHEREShopping in Beverly HillsWHY WE LOVE ITReese Witherspoon stayed warm-and kept her cool-in a short-sleeved T-shirt layered over a long-sleeved version. Try topping a striped tee with a solid for a more colorful take on the style.