Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 8, 2010
1. Amy Adams
WHAT SHE WORE
A Carolina Herrera ruffled silk dress with bronze peep-toe heels
WHERE
The N.Y.C. premiere of Leap Year
WHY WE LOVE IT
Amy Adams is flattering her pregnant form in custom creations that draw the eyes upward with details like this ruffled neckline. Play down your own baby bump with a subtly embellished style.
-
January 8, 2010
2. Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
Port went retro in a lace-inset white dress with a bead-bedecked rope belt
WHERE
The LG Lotus Elite party held at The Palms Place in Las Vegas
-
January 8, 2010
3. Olivia Wilde
WHAT SHE WORE
Wilde accented her single-shoulder Monique Lhuillier gown with sash-matching Sergio Rossi peep-toes
WHERE
The 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles
-
January 8, 2010
4. Kate Walsh
WHAT SHE WORE
Walsh chose a '60s sequined Sarmi dress from L.A.'s Decades vintage boutique just hours before the event; she added Anita Ko jewelry and Casadei platform pumps
WHERE
The 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles
-
January 8, 2010
5. Alicia Keys
WHAT SHE WORE
Keys topped a pair of leggings with a bead-studded Camilla and Marc minidress
WHERE
Her BillboardLive.com Free HD concert at the Apollo in New York City
