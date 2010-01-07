Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 7, 2010
1. Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
A Christian Cota dress, Rock & Republic sandals and a Lauren Merkin bag
WHERE
The 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT
Carrie Underwood wore a sleek sheath with an openwork overlay for a playful peek-a-boo look. Get a similarly coy effect with a lace-topped dress.
January 7, 2010
2. Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
Swift chose an intricately-pleated Jenny Packham minidress and diamonds from Neil Lane
WHERE
The 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles
January 7, 2010
3. Sandra Bullock
WHAT SHE WORE
Bullock went head-to-toe nude in a brocade Vivienne Westwood dress and Brian Atwood pumps; she finished the look with Amrapali gems and a Ferragamo minaudiere
WHERE
The 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles
January 7, 2010
4. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
Kruger played up her shape in an Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress, accessorized with towering Emilio Pucci gladiator sandals, a Bottega Veneta clutch and a collection of bangles
WHERE
The 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles
January 7, 2010
5. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
Alba selected an out of this world Antonio Berardi brocade minidress, worn with Burberry Prorsum heels and a ring and bangles from Cartier
WHERE
The 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles
