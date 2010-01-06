WHAT SHE WOREA one-shoulder Elie Saab cocktail design with Dior strappy sandalsWHEREThe Palm Springs International Film Festival gala in Palm Springs, CaliforniaWHY WE LOVE ITMarion Cotillard showed her style savvy by balancing the single sleeve of her draped dress with a chunky black cuff. Skip the necklace when wearing an asymmetrical neckline and add a stack of bangles instead.