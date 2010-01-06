Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 6, 2010
1. Marion Cotillard
WHAT SHE WORE
A one-shoulder Elie Saab cocktail design with Dior strappy sandals
WHERE
The Palm Springs International Film Festival gala in Palm Springs, California
WHY WE LOVE IT
Marion Cotillard showed her style savvy by balancing the single sleeve of her draped dress with a chunky black cuff. Skip the necklace when wearing an asymmetrical neckline and add a stack of bangles instead.
-
January 6, 2010
2. Amy Adams
WHAT SHE WORE
The expectant Adams had a glamorous take on cold-weather wear: a Carolina Herrera dove-gray coat with a dress-matching sash, a leopard-print Louis Vuitton scarf, Louboutin heels and Kimberly McDonald earrings
WHERE
Outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios
-
January 6, 2010
3. Ashlee Simpson
WHAT SHE WORE
Simpson topped her black and red striped bandage dress with a cropped leather jacket and added black tights and suede platform booties
WHERE
At the PIX Morning Show in New York City
-
January 6, 2010
4. Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE
Kendrick added Cartier diamonds and Jimmy Choo sandals to her ethereal tiered J. Mendel dress
WHERE
The Palm Springs International Film Festival gala in Palm Springs, California
-
January 6, 2010
5. Mariah Carey
WHAT SHE WORE
Carey chose a curve-hugging Herve Leger beaded gown worn with a bolero jacket and loads of diamonds
WHERE
The Palm Springs International Film Festival gala in Palm Springs, California
