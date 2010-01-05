Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 5, 2010
1. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
A peacoat over cuffed jeans with pointy-toe flats and a Chloe bag
WHERE
Walking in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Bosworth built her chic outfit around an oversize satchel in a standout exotic skin. Try adding a textured shopper to an ensemble of basics for a classic casual look.
-
January 5, 2010
2. AnnaLynne McCord
WHAT SHE WORE
McCord accessorized her single-shoulder embellished dress with French dot stockings and over-the-knee gray boots
WHERE
In Miami for the Macy's Passport Fashion Show
-
January 5, 2010
3. Leona Lewis
WHAT SHE WORE
Lewis chose a flirty bubble dress with a rosette-bedecked lace bodice
WHERE
Attending Robin Thicke's Las Vegas New Year's Eve party at The Bank nightclub in the Bellagio Hotel and Casino Resort
-
January 5, 2010
4. Salma Hayek
WHAT SHE WORE
Hayek made her monochromatic blazer, tee, skirt and boots pop with the addition of a bold purple hobo bag
WHERE
Leaving an L.A. restaurant
-
January 5, 2010
5. Gwen Stefani
WHAT SHE WORE
Stefani paired LNA latex leggings with a halter and finished the look with Louboutin pumps and a stack of bangles
WHERE
Celebrating New Year's Eve in St. Barts
