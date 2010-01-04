WHAT SHE WOREA ruffled Nina Ricci slipdress and Derek Lam heelsWHEREThe TAO Nightclub New Year's Eve celebration at the Venetian Resort and Casino in Las VegasWHY WE LOVE ITMeester had a pretty take on neon with a chartreuse tiered dress that was anything but '80s. Snag her style in a fluorescent design in a romantic silhouette.