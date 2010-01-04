Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 4, 2010
1. Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE
A ruffled Nina Ricci slipdress and Derek Lam heels
WHERE
The TAO Nightclub New Year's Eve celebration at the Venetian Resort and Casino in Las Vegas
WHY WE LOVE IT
Meester had a pretty take on neon with a chartreuse tiered dress that was anything but '80s. Snag her style in a fluorescent design in a romantic silhouette.
• Add to Twitter
-
January 4, 2010
2. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie sparkled in a long-sleeved sequined tunic with opaque tights and towering platforms
WHERE
The TAO Nightclub New Year's Eve celebration at the Venetian Resort and Casino in Las Vegas
-
January 4, 2010
3. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Lopez accessorized her '70s-inspired Mara Hoffman maxidress with a basic brown leather belt
WHERE
The Dolphins and Steelers game in Miami
-
January 4, 2010
4. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Longoria Parker went all out in a ultra-mini sequined Ina Soltani design worn with matching royal-blue peep-toes and a Judith Leiber clutch
WHERE
The Eve nightclub New Year's Eve event in Las Vegas
-
January 4, 2010
5. Fergie
WHAT SHE WORE
Fergie chose a shimmery beaded Jenny Packham minidress with silver sandals and an embellished Christian Louboutin clutch
WHERE
The LAX nightclub New Year's Eve party hosted by the Black Eyed Peas
January 4, 20101 of 5
Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE
A ruffled Nina Ricci slipdress and Derek Lam heels
WHERE
The TAO Nightclub New Year's Eve celebration at the Venetian Resort and Casino in Las Vegas
WHY WE LOVE IT
Meester had a pretty take on neon with a chartreuse tiered dress that was anything but '80s. Snag her style in a fluorescent design in a romantic silhouette.
• Add to Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM