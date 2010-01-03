

WHAT SHE WORE

Hayek paired a kelly green sweater with a printed scarf and a matching green satchel. She finished the look with oversized sunglasses and a black beret.



WHERE

Shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles, CA with her mom, step-daughter Mathide and daughter Valentina



WHY WE LOVE IT

Hayek kept it casual but chic with bold pops of color and perfectly paired accessories. Add instant style to your look with a patterned scarf and colorful shoulder bag.