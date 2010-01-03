Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 3, 2010
1. Salma Hayek
WHAT SHE WORE
Hayek paired a kelly green sweater with a printed scarf and a matching green satchel. She finished the look with oversized sunglasses and a black beret.
WHERE
Shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles, CA with her mom, step-daughter Mathide and daughter Valentina
WHY WE LOVE IT
Hayek kept it casual but chic with bold pops of color and perfectly paired accessories. Add instant style to your look with a patterned scarf and colorful shoulder bag.
-
January 3, 2010
2. Michelle Trachtenberg
WHAT SHE WORE
Loose-fitting sweater, graphic tee, a Sir Alistair Rai scarf and metallic Coach bag
WHERE
Shopping in Los Angeles
-
January 3, 2010
3. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
Oversized hooded pullover with warm accessories and distressed jeans
WHERE
Ice skating with husband Seal and her children in Aspen, Colo.
-
January 3, 2010
4. Catherine Zeta-Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
Fur-trimmed winter jacket, leggings and knee high boots
WHERE
In New York City after her Broadway show A Little Night Music
-
January 3, 2010
5. Ashley Olsen
WHAT SHE WORE
Layered knits, flats and brown leather tote
WHERE
Shopping with sister Mary-Kate in West Hollywood
January 3, 20101 of 5
Salma Hayek
WHAT SHE WORE
Hayek paired a kelly green sweater with a printed scarf and a matching green satchel. She finished the look with oversized sunglasses and a black beret.
WHERE
Shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles, CA with her mom, step-daughter Mathide and daughter Valentina
WHY WE LOVE IT
Hayek kept it casual but chic with bold pops of color and perfectly paired accessories. Add instant style to your look with a patterned scarf and colorful shoulder bag.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM