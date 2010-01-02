WHAT SHE WOREA black Christopher Kane dress with sexy cut-outs and Yves Saint Laurent platform pumpsWHEREThe opening of Klutch nightclub in Miami Beach, FloridaWHY WE LOVE ITNo wonder people are talking-this Gossip Girl is having a love affair with fashion! Meester is nothing but a knockout in this daring dress. For your next night out, make a stylish statement like Leighton and opt for an edgy take on a classic-a LBD with sexy cut-outs.