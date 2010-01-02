Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 2, 2010
1. Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE
A black Christopher Kane dress with sexy cut-outs and Yves Saint Laurent platform pumps
WHERE
The opening of Klutch nightclub in Miami Beach, Florida
WHY WE LOVE IT
No wonder people are talking-this Gossip Girl is having a love affair with fashion! Meester is nothing but a knockout in this daring dress. For your next night out, make a stylish statement like Leighton and opt for an edgy take on a classic-a LBD with sexy cut-outs.
-
January 2, 2010
2. Michelle Obama
WHAT SHE WORE
A rainbow-colored dress, a black clutch and black flats
WHERE
Leaving Alan Wong's Restaurant in Honolulu, Hawaii
-
January 2, 2010
3. Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress paired jeans and cozy boots with a warm winter coat
WHERE
Shopping on vacation in Aspen, Colo.
-
January 2, 2010
4. Kate Walsh
WHAT SHE WORE
Walsh layered a scarf and blazer over a sweater and jeans. She finished the look with sleek black boots and a red Chanel bag.
WHERE
Leaving dinner at Little Dom?s Restaurant in Los Angeles, CA
-
January 2, 2010
5. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie kept it casual chic in a navy blazer, jeans and accessorized with a scarf and aviator sunglasses
WHERE
Shopping in Beverly Hills, CA with Joel Madden
