Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 1, 2010
1. Kate Hudson
THE BEST DRESSES OF THE DECADE: #1
Hudson took the top spot with her lace Versace confection. "It had a level of extravagance that just had you gasping. The combination of her golden skin, golden hair and the yards of gold lace-I was stunned," says InStyle Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein.
WHERE
The 2003 Academy Awards in Los Angeles
See our 100 favorite dresses of the last 10 years!
-
January 1, 2010
2. Anne Hathaway
THE BEST DRESSES OF THE DECADE: #2
Hathaway glittered in a strapless Armani Prive design. "The huge, iridescent paillettes came down at a diagonal and created a great mermaid effect. This dress almost matched her skin tone and was like a burst of light underneath her," says Rubenstein
WHERE
The 2009 Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
-
January 1, 2010
3. Charlize Theron
THE BEST DRESSES OF THE DECADE: #3
"Vera understands real, sexy, old-fashioned, 'knock 'em dead' glamour," says Rubenstein of the apricot Vera Wang gown. "The color is just great and, of course, the diamonds are perfectly placed. It's Old Hollywood without looking old."
WHERE
The 2000 Academy Awards in Los Angeles
-
January 1, 2010
4. Eva Mendes
THE BEST DRESSES OF THE DECADE: #4
"This look has one moment of extravagance and shows that proportion is everything. If that wonderful fold at her hip was two inches wider or longer it might have failed—but it was so right," says Rubenstein of Mendes's draped Dior design. "The Van Cleef amp Arpels necklace is a spectacular complement."
WHERE
The 2009 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles
-
January 1, 2010
5. Penelope Cruz
THE BEST DRESSES OF THE DECADE: #5
Cruz stunned in a blush-pink Atelier Versace dress. "Three things: A refined moment with her hair and makeup, a va-va-va-voom moment where the dress fits so close to her body and a big glamour moment with the intricate train that goes on forever," says Rubenstein.
WHERE
The 2007 Academy Awards in Los Angeles
