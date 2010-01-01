

THE BEST DRESSES OF THE DECADE: #4

"This look has one moment of extravagance and shows that proportion is everything. If that wonderful fold at her hip was two inches wider or longer it might have failed—but it was so right," says Rubenstein of Mendes's draped Dior design. "The Van Cleef amp Arpels necklace is a spectacular complement."



WHERE

The 2009 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles