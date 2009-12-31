Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 31, 2009
1. Blake LivelyBEST OF 2009: THE SEXIEST DRESSES Lively showed off her perfect shape in a low-dipping Versace dress in red-hot crimson. We say: if you've got it, flaunt it!
WHERE The 61st Annual Emmy Awards on September 18th
2. Jennifer LopezBEST OF 2009: THE SEXIEST DRESSES Lopez sizzled in a golden velvet gown from Marchesa
WHERE The Golden Globes on January 11th
3. Ginnifer GoodwinBEST OF 2009: THE SEXIEST DRESSES Goodwin accented her ivory complexion in a vivid fuchsia Yves Saint Laurent gown with a plunging neckline
WHERE The 61st Annual Emmy Awards on September 18th
4. Angelina JolieBEST OF 2009: THE SEXIEST DRESSES No one does nude like Angelina-Jolie chose a draped design from Versace Atelier in dusty rose
WHERE The Cannes Film Festival premiere of Inglourious Basterds on May 20th
5. Megan FoxBEST OF 2009: THE SEXIEST DRESSES Fox lived up to her last name in a leg-baring Roberto Cavalli design with a peek-a-boo detail at the waist
WHERE The Berlin premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen on June 14th
