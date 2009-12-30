Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day

December 30, 2009
1. Angelina Jolie and Brad PittBEST OF 2009: MOST STYLISH COUPLES
Jolie chose simple, yet sexy looks for both day and night (including this sleek Elie Saab gown), while Pitt opted for classic and comfortable styles
WHERE The Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 22nd
December 30, 2009
2. John Krasinski and Emily BluntBEST OF 2009: MOST STYLISH COUPLESThe newly-engaged Krasinski and Blunt wore a hip mix of high and low, with Krasinski wearing a Prada navy suit and Blunt a Topshop minidress with a tuxedo-inspired jacket
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of It's Complicated on December 9th
December 30, 2009
3. Beyonce and Jay-ZBEST OF 2009: MOST STYLISH COUPLESBeyonce and Jay-Z made a rare red carpet appearance, Bey sparkled in a strapless Elie Saab gown, and her hip-hop impresario husband looked handsome in a traditional tux
WHERE The Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on January 11th
December 30, 2009
4. Diane Kruger and Joshua JacksonBEST OF 2009: MOST STYLISH COUPLESThe fashion-forward couple did not play it safe: Kruger wore an asymmetrical Nina Ricci print gown, while Jackson accented his navy suit with an ascot tie
WHERE The Fashion Dinner for Aids in Paris, France on January 29th
December 30, 2009
5. Michelle and Barack ObamaBEST OF 2009: MOST STYLISH COUPLESThe always-dazzling First Couple celebrated their first formal event in style, with the President's classic tuxedo complementing Mrs. Obama's Peter Soronen bustier gown and Tom Binns necklace
WHERE The Governors' Dinner at the White House on February 22nd
