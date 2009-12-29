Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 29, 2009
1. Charlize TheronBEST OF 2009: TOP CELEBRITY-DESIGNED LOOKSCharlize Theron created the perfect cocktail ensemble out of a stretch leather skirt and a simple bustier from the luxury line The Row by Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen.
WHERE The Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on October 26th
December 29, 2009
2. Blake LivelyBEST OF 2009: TOP CELEBRITY-DESIGNED LOOKSLively looked chic in a formfitting Victoria Beckham Collection sheath
WHERE The launch of Saks Fifth Avenue's new designer floor on September 9th
December 29, 2009
3. Hayden PanettiereBEST OF 2009: TOP CELEBRITY-DESIGNED LOOKSPanettiere played up her legs in a blush-pink Elizabeth and James minidress designed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
WHERE Leaving the MTV studios in N.Y.C. on July 8th
December 29, 2009
4. Sienna Miller
BEST OF 2009: TOP CELEBRITY-DESIGNED LOOKS
Miller sparkled in a Swarovski crystal-studded minidress from her own Twenty8Twelve line
WHERE
The MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles on May 31st
December 29, 2009
5. Katie HolmesBEST OF 2009: TOP CELEBRITY-DESIGNED LOOKSHolmes topped a ruched satin dress from her own Holmes & Yang line with a shrunken leather jacket from The Row by Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen
WHERE At a Beverly Hills dinner honoring Harold Koda and Kohle Yohannan on May 14th
