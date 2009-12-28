Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 28, 2009
1. Ivanka TrumpBEST OF 2009: MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDES Trump worked with Vera Wang to create a stunning one-of-a-kind gown inspired by the dress Grace Kelly wore when she became Princess of Monaco. The lace gown featured elbow-length sleeves which revealed gems from her own diamond collection
WHEREAt the Bedminster, New Jersey Trump National Golf Club for her October 25th wedding to businessman Jared Kushner
-
December 28, 2009
2. Christina HendricksBEST OF 2009: MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDES The red-headed Hendricks glowed in a ruffled and embellished gown by Carolina Herrera
WHERE Outside the Il Buco restaurant in Manhattan where she tied the knot with actor Geoffrey Arend on October 11th
-
December 28, 2009
3. Salma HayekBEST OF 2009: MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDES Hayek had a lavishly embellished gown custom-made by Balenciaga designer Nicholas Ghesquiere
WHERE In Venice, Italy for her April 25th wedding to businessman Francois-Henri Pinault
-
December 28, 2009
4. Khloe KardashianBEST OF 2009: MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDES Kardashian chose a Vera Wang gown with a dramatic tiered train and a beaded lavender sash
WHERE At her September 27th nuptials to L.A. Laker Lamar Odom in Beverly Hills
-
December 28, 2009
5. Milla JovovichBEST OF 2009: MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDES Jovovich looked to Alice Temperley for an art deco-inspired goddess gown worn with a floral headpiece
WHERE In Beverly Hills for her August 22nd wedding to director Paul Anderson
